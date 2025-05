MCOIN

MCOIN is M20 Chain native token, a secure and developer-friendly blockchain built to bring the next billion users to Web3. M20 is designed to accelerate the crypto economy that will contribute to expand the ecosystem of web3 builders and creators with trading tools, Play-to-Earn games and eventually serving as the foundational infrastructure for an open Metaverse offering educational programs, marketing and commercial opportunities and virtual entertainment services. The project’s main purpose is to make the ecosystems accessible from a wider community through a multichain approach. MCOIN will create a bridge through which users can access many different ecosystems.

NumeMCOIN

PozițieNo.889

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.20%

Ofertă află în circulație177,000,000

Ofertă maximă500,000,000

Ofertă totală500,000,000

Rată de circulație0.354%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna40.36127143566686,2023-02-23

Cel mai mic preț0.000084571521226012,2023-02-23

Lanț de blocuri publicMCOIN

