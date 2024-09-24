LOGX

LogX Network is the ultimate DeFI superapp, offering 50+ exotic perpetual markets, Leveraged prediction markets,memecoins & RWAs. LogX Network is powered by Arbitrum, Hyperlane, and AltLayer. LogX Network aggregates liquidity from top CEXs like Binance, Coinbase, and OKX, delivering limitless liquidity to DeFi consumers.

NumeLOGX

PozițieNo.1582

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.08%

Ofertă află în circulație242,072,000

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.242%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.22448504758967733,2024-09-24

Cel mai mic preț0.009388654677149538,2025-05-07

Lanț de blocuri publicARB

