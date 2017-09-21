LINK

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

NumeLINK

PozițieNo.12

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0031%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)26.75%

Ofertă află în circulație657,099,970.4527867

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2017-09-21 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.0914 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna52.87608912,2021-05-10

Cel mai mic preț0.1262969970703125,2017-09-23

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereChainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.