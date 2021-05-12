LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

NumeLAT

PozițieNo.730

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.07%

Ofertă află în circulație6,590,911,996.554211

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală10,250,000,000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2021-05-12 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.89407158,2021-05-12

Cel mai mic preț0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Lanț de blocuri publicLAT

