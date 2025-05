IP

Story Network is a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain achieving the best of EVM and Cosmos SDK. It is 100% EVM-compatible alongside deep execution layer optimizations. This supports graph data structures, purpose-built for handling complex data structures like IP quickly and cost-efficiently. It does this by: using precompiled primitives to traverse complex data structures like IP graphs within seconds at marginal costs a high throughput consensus layer based to ensure fast finality and cheap transactions. Story’s "Proof-of-Creativity" Protocol is a smart contract protocol natively deployed on Story Network and allows any creator to onramp IP to Story. Creators can register their IP as “IP Assets” on the protocol. IP Assets (IPA) are the foundational programmable IP metadata on the protocol.

NumeIP

PozițieNo.68

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0003%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)14.16%

Ofertă află în circulație280,266,466

Ofertă maximă∞

Ofertă totală1,006,076,883

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna7.326959735295318,2025-02-26

Cel mai mic preț1,2025-02-13

Lanț de blocuri publicSTORY

Sector

Rețele sociale

