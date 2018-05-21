IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

NumeIOTX

PozițieNo.199

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.20%

Ofertă află în circulație9,441,368,979

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală9,441,368,983

Rată de circulație0.9441%

Data emiterii2018-05-21 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.007 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Cel mai mic preț0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Lanț de blocuri publicIOTX

Sector

Rețele sociale

Declarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

