Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

PozițieNo.72

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0002%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)2.39%

Ofertă află în circulație1,841,869,206.3898141

Ofertă maximă2,000,000,000

Ofertă totală2,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.9209%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Cel mai mic preț0,2021-11-05

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

