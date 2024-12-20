HSK
HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.
PozițieNo.542
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.48%
Ofertă află în circulație132,500,000
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.1325%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna2.587574787960956,2024-12-20
Cel mai mic preț0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
