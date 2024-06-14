HOSKY

Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.

NumeHOSKY

PozițieNo.1038

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație227,999,999,999,931

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000,000,001

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000,000,001

Rată de circulație0.2279%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14

Cel mai mic preț0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06

Lanț de blocuri publicADA

