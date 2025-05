HIVE

Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.

NumeHIVE

PozițieNo.318

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.57%

Ofertă află în circulație500,749,242.945

Ofertă maximă∞

Ofertă totală500,749,242.945

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2020-03-01 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna3.418294589422955,2021-11-26

Cel mai mic preț0.0869425890031,2020-04-06

Lanț de blocuri publicHIVE

Sector

Rețele sociale

