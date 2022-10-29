GHUB

GemHUB is the blockchain game platform project. As the global P&E game-oriented De-Fi project, it has begun with the idea that ‘Share the profits of P2E game business with gamers’, and aims for the blockchain service platform that ‘Easy and Convenient Entertaining.’ Game users can easily and conveniently use all the blockchain services such as generating yield profits by playing the game, swapping token, using De-Fi service through one app. Also, game developers can proceed with the independent service without accepting tokens and being subordinated to governance from large game companies.

NumeGHUB

PozițieNo.1946

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.04%

Ofertă află în circulație103,408,321

Ofertă maximă1,200,000,000

Ofertă totală1,200,000,000

Rată de circulație0.0861%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.43901544785408864,2022-10-29

Cel mai mic preț0.009957213494677618,2025-05-31

Lanț de blocuri publicKLAY

Sector

Rețele sociale

