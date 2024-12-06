F

SynFutures (F) is a leading decentralized exchange and full-stack financial infrastructure provider. Utilizing its innovative Oyster AMM model and a fully onchain order-matching engine, SynFutures enables anyone to list and trade any asset with leverage. As the top perpetual futures DEX on multiple networks like Base, it introduced the industry’s first Perp Launchpad, attracting blue-chip, memecoins, and more.

NumeF

PozițieNo.836

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.36%

Ofertă află în circulație1,726,595,745

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală10,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.1726%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.13223847615874307,2024-12-06

Cel mai mic preț0.00905725129928369,2025-04-09

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

