FLOW
Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.
NumeFLOW
PozițieNo.105
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață0.0001%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)2.35%
Ofertă află în circulație1,585,875,375.4310446
Ofertă maximă∞
Ofertă totală1,585,875,375.4310446
Rată de circulație%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna46.16255049,2021-04-05
Cel mai mic preț0.3031985542945523,2025-04-09
Lanț de blocuri publicFLOW
IntroducereFlow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.