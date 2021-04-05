FLOW

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

NumeFLOW

PozițieNo.105

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)2.35%

Ofertă află în circulație1,585,875,375.4310446

Ofertă maximă∞

Ofertă totală1,585,875,375.4310446

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna46.16255049,2021-04-05

Cel mai mic preț0.3031985542945523,2025-04-09

Lanț de blocuri publicFLOW

IntroducereFlow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.