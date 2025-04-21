EPT
Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.
PozițieNo.837
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.89%
Ofertă află în circulație2,442,518,929
Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000
Ofertă totală9,999,999,990
Rată de circulație0.2442%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21
Cel mai mic preț0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
Sector
Rețele sociale
