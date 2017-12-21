ELF

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

PozițieNo.253

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.81%

Ofertă află în circulație745,027,102.3517702

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală996,446,724.3175801

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2017-12-21 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.099 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna2.7656800746917725,2018-01-07

Cel mai mic preț0.0350131599961,2020-03-13

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

