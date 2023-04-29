EDU

The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.

PozițieNo.510

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)2.47%

Ofertă află în circulație410,715,985

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.4107%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.6841468160643183,2023-04-29

Cel mai mic preț0.09420856728557322,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

