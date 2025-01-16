DUCK

DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

NumeDUCK

PozițieNo.3269

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală10,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.013127834105261482,2025-01-16

Cel mai mic preț0.00196542123946365,2025-04-16

Lanț de blocuri publicTONCOIN

IntroducereDuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.