Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

NumeDTEC

PozițieNo.1656

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.40%

Ofertă află în circulație60,005,444.80649759

Ofertă maximă450,000,000

Ofertă totală338,415,647.49448

Rată de circulație0.1333%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.209790098274572,2024-11-17

Cel mai mic preț0.028555422956206725,2025-04-09

Lanț de blocuri publicMATIC

