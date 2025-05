DAO

DAO Maker is a platform that aims to redefine venture capital for the masses, by providing scalable technologies and funding support to tokenized startups. This venture capital fund was first conceptualized in 2017. It has since evolved to create low turnout frameworks, which has enabled many retail investors and individuals to become active in venture capital. When funding through DAO Maker, the risks for both parties – the investors and the startups – are significantly reduced.

NumeDAO

PozițieNo.743

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.26%

Ofertă află în circulație197,179,745.3621731

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală277,992,125.04217315

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna8.75191628,2021-04-21

Cel mai mic preț0.10402367680053178,2025-04-09

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereDAO Maker is a platform that aims to redefine venture capital for the masses, by providing scalable technologies and funding support to tokenized startups. This venture capital fund was first conceptualized in 2017. It has since evolved to create low turnout frameworks, which has enabled many retail investors and individuals to become active in venture capital. When funding through DAO Maker, the risks for both parties – the investors and the startups – are significantly reduced.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.