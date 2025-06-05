CUDIS

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

NumeCUDIS

PozițieNo.871

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)7.82%

Ofertă află în circulație247,500,000

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.2475%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05

Cel mai mic preț0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19

Lanț de blocuri publicSOL

Sector

Rețele sociale

