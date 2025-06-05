CUDIS
Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
NumeCUDIS
PozițieNo.871
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)7.82%
Ofertă află în circulație247,500,000
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.2475%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.16793938366939262,2025-06-05
Cel mai mic preț0.06599160398360256,2025-06-19
Lanț de blocuri publicSOL
IntroducereAiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.