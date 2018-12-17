CRO

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

NumeCRO

PozițieNo.35

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0008%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.31%

Ofertă află în circulație26,571,560,696

Ofertă maximă100,000,000,000

Ofertă totală97,543,210,869

Rată de circulație0.2657%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.9698063798210235,2021-11-24

Cel mai mic preț0.0114866815226,2018-12-17

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

