CATI

Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

NumeCATI

PozițieNo.657

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)24.45%

Ofertă află în circulație325,790,000

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.3257%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.29322,2024-09-20

Cel mai mic preț0.07163361958686176,2025-04-16

Lanț de blocuri publicTONCOIN

IntroducereCatizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Căutare
Favorite
CATI/USDT
Catizen
----
--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (CATI)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Info
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Tranzacții de piață
Spot
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
CATI/USDT
Catizen
--
--‎--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (CATI)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Info
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
network_iconRețea anormală
Linie 1
Serviciu virtual pentru clienți
Loading...