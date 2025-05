BABY

Babylon is a decentralized system that enables native Bitcoin staking directly on the Bitcoin blockchain without intermediaries. The protocol implements a novel shared-security architecture that extends Bitcoin's security model to the broader decentralized ecosystem. Through its architecture, BTC holders can participate in multi-staking operations while maintaining their assets on the Bitcoin network, providing verifiable security guarantees to Bitcoin Secured Networks (BSNs). The protocol's primary function is to enhance Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus security by implementing Bitcoin staking mechanisms. Through cryptographic primitives and protocol-level innovations, Babylon protocol enables trustless Bitcoin staking with efficient unbonding periods.

