AUC
Advanced Project connects regulated financial services with the blockchain world, bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to create seamless, secure, and efficient financial solutions. Our primary focus is integrating blockchain and digital assets into cross-border remittances and everyday payments, especially for the global unbanked population. By offering innovative payment and remittance services, along with public system payment solutions, we empower individuals with limited access to traditional banking to leverage digital assets for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.
NumeAUC
PozițieNo.4554
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație0
Ofertă maximă6,000,000,000
Ofertă totală6,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.8690179155302579,2023-05-05
Cel mai mic preț0.000223422190956002,2025-05-30
Lanț de blocuri publicBASE
IntroducereAdvanced Project connects regulated financial services with the blockchain world, bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to create seamless, secure, and efficient financial solutions. Our primary focus is integrating blockchain and digital assets into cross-border remittances and everyday payments, especially for the global unbanked population. By offering innovative payment and remittance services, along with public system payment solutions, we empower individuals with limited access to traditional banking to leverage digital assets for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.