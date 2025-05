AR

Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.

NumeAR

PozițieNo.126

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)74.98%

Ofertă află în circulație65,652,466

Ofertă maximă66,000,000

Ofertă totală65,652,466

Rată de circulație0.9947%

Data emiterii2017-08-01 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna90.94004420870436,2021-11-05

Cel mai mic preț0.485449842644,2020-05-27

Lanț de blocuri publicAR

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.