The AIT Protocol stands as a trailblazer in the domain of Web3 data infrastructure, placing a significant emphasis on the annotation of data and the training of AI models. This innovative protocol leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a decentralized labor market that transcends international boundaries. In this unique market ecosystem, participants are incentivized through the principles of crypto economics, ensuring not only the rapidity of cross-national payment settlements but also the utmost trust and security. AITPROTOCOL also runs a subnet on Bittensor network called 'Einstein AIT' which focuses on mathematics, logic, and data analysis. The AI subnet is to optimize response accuracy of the entire Bittensor network. We achieve this by enabling the language model to autonomously write, test, and execute code within unique Python environments.

PozițieNo.1369

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.04%

Ofertă află în circulație293,784,105.2852327

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală297,604,759.67804533

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.2080092865071796,2024-03-11

Cel mai mic preț0.007936425794075127,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

