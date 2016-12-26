AE

Founded in 2016, æternity is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that builds on decentralized cryptographic P2P technology. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity, transparent governance, and global scalability, æternity offers blockchain technology with a consensus mechanism that is as efficient and cost-effective as possible. æternity's unique state channel design enables the off-chain verification of data and smart contracts, allowing for all transactions to be independent of each other, thereby increasing transaction speed and scalability while also ensuring increased privacy. æternity’s underlying value token is the AE token, which can be transferred between members and is used to compensate participant nodes for any number of computations performed. All AE token users are allowed to participate in the governance of the aeternity blockchain through a voting process, weighted by the number of tokens each user holds.

NumeAE

PozițieNo.1426

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.05%

Ofertă află în circulație385,106,897.5

Ofertă maximă536,306,702

Ofertă totală396,262,883.69932

Rată de circulație0.718%

Data emiterii2016-12-26 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.284 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna5.855889797210693,2018-04-29

Cel mai mic preț0.009796456154561399,2025-05-30

Lanț de blocuri publicAE

Sector

Rețele sociale

Declarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

