Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

PozițieNo.194

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.37%

Ofertă află în circulație9,075,718,399.519175

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală9,999,999,999.999989

Rată de circulație0.9075%

Data emiterii2020-09-07 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.19750365,2021-08-06

Cel mai mic preț0.00133775,2021-07-20

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

