mexc
MercadoCompre CriptoSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Digitalize para fazer o download do App MEXC e experimente as negociações perfeitas no aplicativo
Não consegue baixar?
Cliente WindowsVer Mais

Telos

TLOS/USDT
----
--
Máx 24h
0.00000
Mín 24h
0.00000
Volume em 24h (TLOS)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Máx 24h
0.00000
Mín 24h
0.00000
Volume em 24h (TLOS)
0.00
24h Amount (USDT)
0.00
Linha K
Informações sobre o token
Loading..
Básico
TradingView
Profundidade
TLOS
Telos is the fastest and most cost-effective native blockchain available right now. A fully decentralized blockchain, network interactions & transactions are designed to be super-low cost and scalable. Mainnet has been operation for 2+ years, with over 100 dApps calling Telos home. According to blocktivity.info data, Telos is the most active blockchain on the planet. Telos is developed by a core team of 30+ members using an open-source codebase and has a leading on-chain governance system and an Ethereum Virtual Machine in development.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
TLOS
Data da emissão
2021-03-23 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
355,208,371
Book de ordens
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preço(USDT)

(TLOS)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Mercado
Montante()
Preço()
Montante()
Hora
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar TLOS
Vender TLOS
Limite
Mercado
Transferir
Compre com
USD
Disponível-- USDT
PreçoUSDT
MontanteTLOS
TotalUSDT
Disponível-- TLOS
PreçoUSDT
MontanteTLOS
TotalUSDT
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Ordens em Aberto (0)
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de Negociações
Posições em Aberto (0)
Par Negociável
Hora
Tipo
Direção
Tudo
Comprar
Vender
Preço
Quantidade
Montante da Ordem
Preenchidas
Preço disparo
Cancelar tudo
Todos
Limite da ordem
Stop-limite
Apenas publicar
Rede Estável
Documentação API
Documentação API
Mídias Sociais
Enviar uma Solicitação
Enviar uma Solicitação
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...