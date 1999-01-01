ROAM

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

Nome da criptoROAM

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante--

Preço de emissão--

ROAM/USDT
Roam
Loading...