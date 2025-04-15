PTC

Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.

Nome da criptoPTC

ClassificaçãoNo.3476

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0

Fornecimento circulante--

Fornecimento máximo50,000,000,000

Fornecimento total50,000,000,000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.002055201939586999,2025-04-15

Menor preço0.001177500912530466,2025-04-15

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.