PMT

Public Masterpiece is the first of its kind, a unique and innovative collective that builds bridges between physical art and blockchain. It shines new light on authenticity by tracking each artwork with digital certificates from inception to sale. The uniqueness continues as it offers fair trade for both artists and collectors alike while also providing creative investment opportunities through the native token PMT and Loyalty-NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Art lovers are not only able to enjoy their favorite works but also be part of something bigger than themselves when investing in a unique Real World Asset (RWA). All while letting artists maintain their freedom with no interference from third parties.

Nome da criptoPMT

ClassificaçãoNo.1252

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0

Fornecimento circulante--

Fornecimento máximo2 000 000 000

Fornecimento total2 000 000 000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.06827469370734787,2025-03-31

Menor preço0.05461824789246768,2024-07-15

Blockchain públicaBSC

Setor

Midias sociais

