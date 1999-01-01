PI

Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built on its blockchain ecosystem. Pi has over 60 million engaged users with over 19 million identity-verified (through its native KYC solution) and over 10 million migrated to its Mainnet.

Nome da criptoPI

Fornecimento total100,000,000,000

Data da emissão--

Fornecimento circulante7,172,826,722.542423

Preço de emissão--

