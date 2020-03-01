mexc
Máximo em 24h
0.3627
Mínimo em 24h
0.3498
Volume em 24h (HIVE)
173.27K
24h Amount (USDT)
61.90K
Máximo em 24h
0.3627
Mínimo em 24h
0.3498
Volume em 24h (HIVE)
173.27K
24h Amount (USDT)
61.90K
HIVE
Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
HIVE
Data da emissão
2020-03-01 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Preço de emissão
--
Fornecimento total
389,268,895
