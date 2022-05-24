mexc
FirmaChain
FCT2/USDT
Máximo em 24h
0.03925
Mínimo em 24h
0.03884
Volume em 24h (FCT2)
315.40K
24h Amount (USDT)
12.43K
Informações sobre o token
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team's goal to become a 'Utilitainment' (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
Visão geral
Nome da cripto
FCT2
Fornecimento total
626,898,757
