Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Nome da criptoEPT

ClassificaçãoNo.825

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)1.61%

Fornecimento circulante2,442,518,929

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total9,999,999,990

Taxa circulante0.2442%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Menor preço0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Blockchain públicaETH

