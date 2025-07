ZIL

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Nome da criptoZIL

ClassificaçãoNo.183

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.10%

Fornecimento circulante19,485,763,250.073444

Fornecimento máximo21,000,000,000

Fornecimento total20,968,718,675.783443

Taxa circulante0.9278%

Data de emissão2018-01-25 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.0081 USDT

Máximo histórico0.25629331,2021-05-06

Menor preço0.00247720674605,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaZIL

Setor

Midias sociais

