XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Nome da criptoXLM

ClassificaçãoNo.12

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0039%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)7.37%

Fornecimento circulante31,093,548,071.0508

Fornecimento máximo50,001,806,812

Fornecimento total50,001,786,892.81784

Taxa circulante0.6218%

Data de emissão2013-07-01 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Menor preço0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Blockchain públicaXLM

