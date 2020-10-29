WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

Nome da criptoWOO

ClassificaçãoNo.259

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.80%

Fornecimento circulante1,909,243,570.037396

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total2,209,243,570.037396

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2020-10-29 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.02 USDT

Máximo histórico2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Menor preço0,2020-10-29

Blockchain públicaETH

