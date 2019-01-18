VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
Nome da criptoVSYS
ClassificaçãoNo.2063
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%
Fornecimento circulante3,442,915,734
Fornecimento máximo0
Fornecimento total5,451,523,147
Taxa circulante%
Data de emissão2019-01-18 00:00:00
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.0265 USDT
Máximo histórico0.297542300258,2019-07-29
Menor preço0.0002447931117377,2025-06-06
Blockchain públicaVSYS
Setor
Midias sociais
