VIC

Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

Nome da criptoVIC

ClassificaçãoNo.684

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)7.87%

Fornecimento circulante121,768,756.15

Fornecimento máximo210,000,000

Fornecimento total210,000,000

Taxa circulante0.5798%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico3.9177215,2021-09-06

Menor preço0.1359477912669297,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaTOMO

