$TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes.

Nome da criptoTRUU

ClassificaçãoNo.1093

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%

Fornecimento circulante12,148,792,291

Fornecimento máximo100,000,000,000

Fornecimento total100,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.1214%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.004114185690751992,2025-05-25

Menor preço0.000458630071505494,2025-02-10

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

Loading...