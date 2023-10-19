SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Nome da criptoSUI

ClassificaçãoNo.13

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0035%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)62.38%

Fornecimento circulante3,455,015,252.817221

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total10,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.3455%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Menor preço0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Blockchain públicaSUI

