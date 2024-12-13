STAGE

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

Nome da criptoSTAGE

ClassificaçãoNo.2780

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%

Fornecimento circulante1,543,128,482

Fornecimento máximo10,000,000,000

Fornecimento total10,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.1543%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Menor preço0.000062340800297803,2025-07-13

Blockchain públicaBSC

ApresentaçãoStage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
Pesquisar
Favoritos
STAGE/USDT
Stage
----
--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (STAGE)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Informações
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Negociações no mercado
Spot
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
A MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de investir em cripto. Explore a principal exchange de criptomoedas do mundo para comprar, negociar e ganhar com cripto. Negocie Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e mais de 3,000 altcoins.
STAGE/USDT
Stage
--
--‎--
Máx 24h
--
Mín 24h
--
Volume em 24h (STAGE)
--
Montante em 24h (USDT)
--
Gráfico
Livro de ordens
Negociações no mercado
Informações
Ordens em aberto（0）
Histórico de ordens
Histórico de negociações
Posições em aberto (0)
network_iconRede anormal
Serviço de Atendimento Online
Loading...