Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
STAGE
No.2780
$0.00
$0.00
%
0.01%
1,543,128,482
10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000
0.1543%
--
--
0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13
0.000062340800297803,2025-07-13
BSC
