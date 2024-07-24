SPARKLET
Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.
Nome da criptoSPARKLET
ClassificaçãoNo.1562
Capitalização de mercado$0,00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0,18%
Fornecimento circulante208 091 346,52
Fornecimento máximo1 000 000 000
Fornecimento total1 000 000 000
Taxa circulante0.208%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24
Menor preço0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07
Blockchain públicaETH
ApresentaçãoUpland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.
Setor
Midias sociais
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.