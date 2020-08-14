SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
Nome da criptoSAND
ClassificaçãoNo.93
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share0.0002%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)3.73%
Fornecimento circulante2,573,289,190.2233224
Fornecimento máximo0
Fornecimento total3,000,000,000
Taxa circulante%
Data de emissão2020-08-14 00:00:00
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Menor preço0.02893886,2020-11-04
Blockchain públicaETH
Setor
Midias sociais
