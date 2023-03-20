RJV

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.

Nome da criptoRJV

ClassificaçãoNo.1546

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.10%

Fornecimento circulante565,833,103

Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000

Fornecimento total1,000,000,000

Taxa circulante0.5658%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20

Menor preço0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11

Blockchain públicaETH

Setor

Midias sociais

