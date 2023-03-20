RJV
Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.
Nome da criptoRJV
ClassificaçãoNo.1546
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.10%
Fornecimento circulante565,833,103
Fornecimento máximo1,000,000,000
Fornecimento total1,000,000,000
Taxa circulante0.5658%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20
Menor preço0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11
Blockchain públicaETH
Setor
Midias sociais
