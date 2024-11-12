RBTC1
Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.
Nome da criptoRBTC1
ClassificaçãoNo.1361
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%
Fornecimento circulante7,437,500,000,000
Fornecimento máximo21,000,000,000,000
Fornecimento total21,000,000,000,000
Taxa circulante0.3541%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12
Menor preço0.000000400162359393,2025-07-08
Blockchain públicaTONCOIN
Setor
Midias sociais
