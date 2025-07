QUBIC

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

Nome da criptoQUBIC

ClassificaçãoNo.237

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante121,843,520,182,634

Fornecimento máximo200,000,000,000,000

Fornecimento total151,784,589,767,882

Taxa circulante0.6092%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.000012442382025341,2024-03-02

Menor preço0.000000701200267208,2025-03-10

Blockchain públicaQUBIC

Setor

Midias sociais

