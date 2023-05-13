PIKABOSS

Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.

Nome da criptoPIKABOSS

ClassificaçãoNo.755

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante420,690,000,000,000

Fornecimento máximo420,690,000,000,000

Fornecimento total420,690,000,000,000

Taxa circulante1%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22

Menor preço0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13

Blockchain públicaETH

ApresentaçãoPikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.